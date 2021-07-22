Halsey Vows to Stop Doing Press After Being 'Deliberately Disrespected' in Magazine Interview

Instagram Celebrity

Calling out Allure magazine after the publication misuses their pronouns in a cover story, the 'Without Me' hitmaker urges the outlet to 'do f**king better.'

AceShowbiz - Halsey make it clear that they don't like being misgendered. After being "deliberately disrespected" in a magazine interview, the "Without Me" hitmaker decided to stop doing press.

In since-deleted tweets, the 26-year-old pop star called out Allure magazine on Wednesday, July 21 after the outlet misused their pronouns. "Hey @Allure_magazine. First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article," they wrote.

"Then your admin b***ardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent + Intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make," Halsey continued. The singer went on to highlight the irony that they told the interviewer they "hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted," noting that this was an "intimate admission" to share in the first place. They then concluded their message, "Do f**king better...?" adding, "#NoMorePress goodbye."

When Allure first published the cover story on July 13, the publication referred to Halsey with female pronouns. Upon hearing feedback from readers, the publication tweeted on July 14, "We've heard your feedback and you're absolutely right: we messed up. We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both 'she' and 'they' pronouns."

In the interview, Halsey told the outlet that they actually don't like doing press. "I don't do press anymore. I did, like, two interviews for my last album, which was 16 months ago," they revealed. "I just don't translate very well in print. Even saying this is going to get me in trouble. I already know that it is ... I think sometimes [with] women who are articulate, people read it as pretentious."

Halsey changed their pronouns to she/they back in March. At the time, they updated their Instagram and Twitter bios with "she/they" pronouns. The Grammy-winning artist also addressed the news on their Instagram Story, writing, "For those asking RE: my updated Instagram bio, I am happy with either pronouns. The inclusion of 'they,' in addition to 'she,' feels most authentic to me." They then ended their post, "If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best."