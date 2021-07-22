Renee Zellweger Feels 'Safe' With Ant Anstead as She's 'Moving Things' into His House

WENN/Instagram/Instar Celebrity

The 'Bridget Jones's Diary' actress, who met her now-rumored boyfriend on his show 'Celebrity IOU Joyride', is said to have a 'great' time bonding with his youngest child Hudson.

AceShowbiz - Looks like things are getting serious between Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead. Despite having been dating for less than two months, the "Bridget Jones's Baby" actress reportedly is "moving things" into the "Wheeler Dealers" host's home because she already feels "safe" with him.

Offering more details about Renee and Ant's relationship was Us Weekly. "Renee is already moving things into Ant's house," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "He adores her and makes her feel safe."

"Renee has met his youngest and [he] loves her too," the source further spilled to the publication. "Renee is so great with kids and it warms Ant's heart to see her be so good with [him]."

The report came just days after the former "What/If" star was caught on camera moving her personal belongings into her rumored beau's Laguna Beach home. She was then seen grabbing a slew of coffees from a neighboring Starbucks.

Renee and Ant sparked romance rumors in late June, just days after he finalized his divorce from Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa). They met while filming an episode of his upcoming Discovery+ series "Celebrity IOU Joyride". Since then, the twosome was spotted spending time together and even caught sharing some kisses.

While Renee and Ant have yet to address the dating speculations, his close pal and "Wheeler Dealers" co-star Mike Brewer weighed in on the two's possible romance. "I think Renee has found her Prince Charming and Ant has found a real woman in Renee," he told Daily Mail. "He's got a woman who cares about him, and he cares about her. They are both wonderful people and they deserve this happiness."

"They just clicked, and the timing was right. They wanted to keep it private at first. When you're in a new relationship, you don't know if it will work or not so you're not sure if you should tell your friends or share it with your family," Mike added. "But Renee is comfortable now with them being seen together, shopping at Home Depot (U.S. home supply store) or just doing the ordinary things other couples do."