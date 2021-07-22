 
 

Kate Beckinsale Claims She's 'Never' Been on a Date Despite High-Profile Relationships

Kate Beckinsale Claims She's 'Never' Been on a Date Despite High-Profile Relationships
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Total Recall' actress jokes that she just meets someone, gets to know them at work and then either marries them or gets pregnant by them.

  • Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale has gotten candid about her love life. In a new interview, the "Underworld" star confessed that she has "never really been on a date" despite having a marriage, child and several high-profile relationships.

On Wednesday, July 21, the 47-year-old actress revealed to Jenn Lahmers during an interview with Extra that she didn't have much experience when it comes to dating. "Do you know I've never really been on a date?" the "Van Helsing" star opened up.

"I literally meet someone, get to know them at work and then either marry them or get pregnant by them," Kate joked. She added that she has no interest in blind dates, saying, "I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like and have to sit and watch them eat food."

  See also...

Kate herself previously hinted that she doesn't want a long-term romance. "I haven't been in very long relationships since (my marriage). I can't imagine living with a person and maintaining my new-found autonomy," the "Serendipity" actress told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. "For women in relationships with men, it's culturally quite easy to lose track of your life. You've watched your mother, your grandmother, subjugate herself - even on stupid things."

Kate once shared that she thought marriages would last longer if couples opted not to live together. "I think more people would do well married if they didn't have to live in the same house," the "Total Recall" star explained. She went on to add, "Being married is kind of easy, but the living-with-the-person thing is a lot. I also think, for women especially and it is generalizing, but it's common for us to mentally subjugate our needs to whoever else is in the room."

Kate shares 22-year-old daughter Lily with her former partner Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003. She was also married to film director Len Wiseman in 2004. However, the pair separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2019.

After finalizing her divorce, the "Pearl Harbor" actress entered into a buzzy relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. At the time, they were caught packing on the PDA while out on the town together on several occasions before they split after only four months.

You can share this post!

Megan Fox Blames Champagne-Fueled Interview for Her Giving Up Alcohol

Emily Blunt Unaware Dwayne Johnson Thought She Ghosted Him Over 'Jungle Cruise'
Related Posts
Kate Beckinsale Afraid of 'Paralyzing' Her Face If She Gets Botox or Plastic Surgery

Kate Beckinsale Afraid of 'Paralyzing' Her Face If She Gets Botox or Plastic Surgery

Kate Beckinsale Not Interested in Long-Term Relationship

Kate Beckinsale Not Interested in Long-Term Relationship

Kate Beckinsale and Ricky Gervais Among Winners at 2021 U.K. National Film Awards

Kate Beckinsale and Ricky Gervais Among Winners at 2021 U.K. National Film Awards

Kate Beckinsale's Pet Cat Underwent Nine Months of Chemo to Beat Cancer

Kate Beckinsale's Pet Cat Underwent Nine Months of Chemo to Beat Cancer

Most Read
Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry
Celebrity

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing