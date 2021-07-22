 
 

Megan Fox Blames Champagne-Fueled Interview for Her Giving Up Alcohol

Megan Fox Blames Champagne-Fueled Interview for Her Giving Up Alcohol
Instagram
Celebrity

Speaking about why she stopped drinking, the 'Jennifer's Body' actress recalls the time she blurt out embarrassing remarks at the 2009 Golden Globess after downing 'multiple glasses' of bubbly.

  • Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox gave up alcohol after a "belligerent," champagne-fuelled interview at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards.

The "Jennifer's Body" star still cringes at her vague memory of the old E! News interview, which was conducted after she had downed "multiple glasses" of bubbly, causing her to blurt out a number of embarrassing remarks.

"I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers," the actress recently told Who What Wear. "At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of Moet champagne on the table. I went through multiple glasses of that.

"Now I don't drink and this is why. I was belligerent and said a bunch of s**t I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don't remember why but I know I did. You can look that up."

  See also...

Among the number of regrettable statements she made were noting that fellow actress Salma Hayek had "the most amazing boobs," and in response to E! host Giuliana Rancic calling her "one of the hottest women in the business right now," Fox joked, "I'm pretty sure I'm a doppelganger for Alan Alda. I'm a tranny. I'm a man."

She was also blunt about why her then-fiance, actor Brian Austin Green, wasn't by her side for the event, stating, "He doesn't want to be here. He doesn't want to be my date. He's a man. He has an ego. I think he's probably working on music. I don't think he cares."

The pair married in 2010, and went on to have three sons, but the stars split early last year (2020) and she filed for divorce in November.

She's now dating rapper/actor Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met on the set of new movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass".

You can share this post!

Tory Lanez Adamant He Was 'Framed' in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Kate Beckinsale Claims She's 'Never' Been on a Date Despite High-Profile Relationships

Related Posts
Megan Fox Wrote '101 Reasons' Not to Date Machine Gun Kelly Before Their Romance

Megan Fox Wrote '101 Reasons' Not to Date Machine Gun Kelly Before Their Romance

Megan Fox Insists She Didn't Support Donald Trump Following 'Legend' Remarks

Megan Fox Insists She Didn't Support Donald Trump Following 'Legend' Remarks

Megan Fox 'Went to Hell' During Ritual With Indigenous People in Costa Rica

Megan Fox 'Went to Hell' During Ritual With Indigenous People in Costa Rica

Megan Fox Calls Out 'Cruel' Trolls Criticizing Her Son Wearing Dresses

Megan Fox Calls Out 'Cruel' Trolls Criticizing Her Son Wearing Dresses

Most Read
Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry
Celebrity

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing