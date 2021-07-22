Tory Lanez Adamant He Was 'Framed' in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Money Over Fallouts' rapper was accused of firing a gun at the 'Savage' hitmaker in the summer of 2020 following a dispute when they left a Hollywood Hills party together.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Tory Lanez has claimed he was framed in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The 28-year-old musician, real name Daystar Peterson, was accused of firing a gun at the "Savage" hitmaker last summer (2020) following a dispute as they left a Hollywood Hills party together, resulting in Megan suffering bullet wounds to her feet.

He plead not guilty to felony assault and firearms charges, and took aim at Megan in his song "Money Over Fallouts" - from his 2020 album "Daystar" - as he rapped, "Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/ But them boys ain't clean enough."

Lanez appeared on Funk Flex's Hot 97 radio program on Tuesday, July 20, and made similar claims in another freestyle rap, as he spat, "What I'm about to say is gonna sound a little crazy/ But it's true so don't play me/ Y'all all would've got your awards if they didn't frame me."

Megan, who has had no qualms about blasting Lanez and any associates on social media since the shooting, has yet to weigh in on the freestyle.

While Lanez was initially arrested for possession of a concealed weapon, he was later being investigated for possible assault with a deadly weapon. Police believed the rapper shot Megan when she tried to leave his car. It was noted, however, that witnesses refuse to cooperate.

About it, a spokesperson for the LAPD stated, "At the time Megan Thee [Stallion] was with police she did not report that she was the victim of any crime. And the LAPD has not received any additional information at this time."

In mid-July 2020, Megan tweeted, "Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own." She added in the same tweet, "It might be funny to y'all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I'm real life hurt and traumatized."