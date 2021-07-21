Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Instagram Celebrity

While sharing a body confidence message following their first sex scene filming, the 'Dancing With the Devil' singer admits that they feel 'proud' for being able to 'feel comfortable' enough in their skin.

Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has just treated their fans with a new sultry selfie taken after filming their first sex scene. In the note accompanying the pic, the "Dancing with the Devil" singer said that they had a "burst of body confidence" that made them feel "sexy enough."

The 28-year-old star took to their Instagram account on Tuesday, July 20 to share a selfie post-sex scene filming. Along with the photo that saw them wearing black push-up black bra and matching bottoms, the former judge of "The X Factor" wrote, "Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately."

Not only did their co-workers make them feel comfortable on set, but Demi also realized that they felt really good in their body. "Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I'm in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL)," the "Heart Attack" hitmaker added.

"I don't always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It's important to celebrate the little wins," Demi continued in the caption. The "Camp Rock" star then concluded their note, "Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex."

The scene was for Demi's upcoming NBC comedy series "Hungry", on which the Grammy-winning singer starred and served as executive producer. "Hungry" follows friends in a food issues group who "help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

Demi's sultry selfie came a few days after they shared their "sexiest" moment while "naked" in the bathtub without any makeup on. At the time, they told their followers how they love embracing their natural appearance. "I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked. Just me in my purest form," they captioned the post.

"I don't always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I'm beyond grateful that in these moments," Demi added. The singer, who came out as non-binary in May, continued, "When I'm most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is."