KSI Aims to Help Musician Coming From YouTube Through Launch of Own Record Label
Forming The Online Takeover with his manager Mams Taylor in February, the 'Holiday' hitmaker notes the biggest mistake a lot of new artists make is relying solely on their talent without proper marketing.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - KSI is keen to nurture the new talent on his record label. The "Holiday" hitmaker started The Online Takeover with his manager Mams Taylor in February, when they announced their first signee as Aiyana-Lee - a relation of late Temptations star David Ruffin and "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted" hitmaker Jimmy Ruffin.

And the 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-musician has revealed his goal with the venture is to help others in the online world learn how they can make a success in music, too.

"This year I have created my own label, I'm taking it step by step," he told Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "I'm looking to help build other artists now, especially the ones that are coming from the whole YouTube side of things. I feel like that is my expertise trying to build music through that."

"It's about understanding how things work and what audiences want as it's not all about just releasing music - you have to do more than that."

The "Don't Play" hitmaker - who put on The KSI Show livestream at the weekend (July 17 to 18) - admitted the biggest mistake a lot of new artists make is not marketing themselves properly and relying solely on their talent.

"You need to market yourself, you need to find your voice to push your music onto people, and I feel like that's what a lot of artists miss out on," he continued. "They don't do the extra stuff so a lot of people don't hear their music, compared to someone who might be less talented, yeah, but they know how to mark themselves way better."

On the negative aspect of being famous, KSI added, "My name has been clickbait for years now. I have been in the industry for like 10 years now, so my name holds weight."

