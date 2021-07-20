Hailey Baldwin Jokingly Scolds Justin Bieber for Sparking Pregnancy Rumors With Vague IG Caption

Instagram Celebrity

The model daughter of Stephen Baldwin clears up confusion about whether she is having a bun in the oven by leaving a clarification on her husband's new Instagram post.

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin is not pregnant. Having been hit with pregnancy rumors among fans after Justin Bieber sent out a vague Instagram caption, the model was quick to shrug off the swirling speculations and jokingly scold her husband.

On Monday, July 19, Justin first took to Instagram to put out a black-and-white picture of him and Hailey sitting next to each other. "mom and dad," the 27-year-old Canadian crooner simply captioned the snap.

Fans have since gone wild upon seeing the post. One person in particular asked, "Baby on the way?" Another individual exclaimed, "HE SAID 'MOM AND DAD' WAAAAIT." A third cried out, "What!? Is there a baby coming? The Bieber family is growing !!!"

The image also didn't go unnoticed by Hailey. The daughter of Stephen Baldwin wrote in the comment section, "I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted," adding a crying laughing emoji.

Hailey Baldwin debunked pregnancy rumors.

Hailey and Justin officially tied the knot in September 2018 with a New York City courthouse wedding. The twosome said "I do" again a year later in an intimate bash with their friends and family in South Carolina.

In December 2020, Justin revealed the reason why he and his 24-year-old wife have yet to start a family. When making an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", he disclosed, "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she is just not ready yet. And I think that's okay."

The "Yummy" singer went on to spill the number of kids he would like to have. "I'm going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out," he pointed out. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, it's her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three."