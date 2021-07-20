 
 

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

The 'Set Fire to the Rain' songstress and LeBron James' agent spark dating rumors after they were spotted attending the NBA Finals together in Phoenix, Arizona.

AceShowbiz - Adele has not confirmed that she's dating Rich Paul, but their fans have given their seal of approval to their supposed new romance. Following their sighting at the NBA Finals, Internet users have been raving about the sports agent for allegedly scoring the British diva as his girlfriend.

After news of the two's supposed romance broke, people took to Twitter to share their two cents on the surprise pairing. "Rich Paul and Adele? Not even mad," one person gave her/his neutral opinion on the alleged couple.

Another was celebrating for Rich, "From selling jerseys out the trunk of his car to sitting courtside at the NBA finals with Adele… Rich Paul WON." A third similarly commented, "Rich Paul turned a Lebron friendship into a lucrative sports agent career and a relationship with Adele this n***a won."

"Rich Paul is a LEGEND, Adele bro????" someone else gushed, while another enthused, "Rich Paul pulled Adele? This n***a rolling in the deep fr." One other predicted that Adele will write songs about her rumored relationship with Rich, chiming in, "Can't get over the fact Adele's new album will be love songs about Rich Paul."

Adele and Rich sparked romance rumors after they were spotted attending the NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, July 17. The "Hello" hitmaker and LeBron James' agent were sitting side-by-side courtside, looking very friendly, chatting and laughing during Game 5 of the basketball championships between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns which was also attended by LeBron.

Rich was additionally spotted in the background of a fan photo as Adele hugged rapper Lil Wayne backstage.

The romance speculation was further fuelled after ESPN presenter Brian Windhorst referred to the Grammy-winning singer as Rich's "girlfriend." "Rich Paul, (LeBron James') agent, brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," Brian said during "The Lowe Post" podcast. "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. This is the first time they've come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow."

