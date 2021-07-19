Jason Momoa 'So Excited' to Arrive in London for 'Aquaman 2' Filming

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

The Arthur Curry depicter teases that he's going to ditch his natural brown hair for blonde as he's about to start filming 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' in England.

Jul 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa can't wait to slip into Aquaman's scaled suit again. The actor has revealed that he has arrived in London, England to start the production of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom".

On Sunday, July 18, the 41-year-old posted on Instagram a video of him seemingly sitting on a swing outdoor. "I am finally in England," he said in the clip. "It is sunny out. It's amazing, and I'm going to start Aquaman 2 tomorrow."

He also teased that he's going to trade his brown hair for blonde "This is the last day of the brown," he said while holding up his locks. "I'm going to be a blond. Supposedly they have more fun. I don't know about that. We'll test it out."

Momoa further expressed his excitement in the caption. "London calling!…," so he wrote, "so excited to start Aqua-man 2, we are here! goodbye brown hello blondie! Mahalo to everyone for support on the HD Momoa line with @harleydavidson and all my love to the cast and crew of SEE ! Love u Canada link in bio! Aloha j."

Little is known about "Aquaman 2", but screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick stated in March 2020 that the sequel would not be based on a specific comic book. He said it would be taking inspiration from the "Aquaman" stories of the Silver Age of Comic Books that featured Black Manta as the villain.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II had confirmed earlier that he would reprise his role as David Kane / Black Manta. James Wan is back at the helm, while Amber Heard returns as Mera, Patrick Wilson returns as Orm Marius, and Dolph Lundgren reprises his role as King Nereus. The film is set for a December 16, 2022 release in the United States.