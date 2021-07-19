 
 

Jason Momoa 'So Excited' to Arrive in London for 'Aquaman 2' Filming

Jason Momoa 'So Excited' to Arrive in London for 'Aquaman 2' Filming
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The Arthur Curry depicter teases that he's going to ditch his natural brown hair for blonde as he's about to start filming 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' in England.

  • Jul 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa can't wait to slip into Aquaman's scaled suit again. The actor has revealed that he has arrived in London, England to start the production of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom".

On Sunday, July 18, the 41-year-old posted on Instagram a video of him seemingly sitting on a swing outdoor. "I am finally in England," he said in the clip. "It is sunny out. It's amazing, and I'm going to start Aquaman 2 tomorrow."

He also teased that he's going to trade his brown hair for blonde "This is the last day of the brown," he said while holding up his locks. "I'm going to be a blond. Supposedly they have more fun. I don't know about that. We'll test it out."

  See also...

Momoa further expressed his excitement in the caption. "London calling!…," so he wrote, "so excited to start Aqua-man 2, we are here! goodbye brown hello blondie! Mahalo to everyone for support on the HD Momoa line with @harleydavidson and all my love to the cast and crew of SEE ! Love u Canada link in bio! Aloha j."

Little is known about "Aquaman 2", but screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick stated in March 2020 that the sequel would not be based on a specific comic book. He said it would be taking inspiration from the "Aquaman" stories of the Silver Age of Comic Books that featured Black Manta as the villain.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II had confirmed earlier that he would reprise his role as David Kane / Black Manta. James Wan is back at the helm, while Amber Heard returns as Mera, Patrick Wilson returns as Orm Marius, and Dolph Lundgren reprises his role as King Nereus. The film is set for a December 16, 2022 release in the United States.

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj Seeks to Reward Mall Security for Letting Her Fan Perform 'Whole Lotta Money'

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Haters Who Don't Do Better After Mom-Shaming Britney Spears
Related Posts
Rumors of Amber Heard Being Fired From 'Aquaman 2' Deemed 'Inaccurate'

Rumors of Amber Heard Being Fired From 'Aquaman 2' Deemed 'Inaccurate'

Amber Heard Counters 'Aquaman 2' Recast Petition With Return Confirmation

Amber Heard Counters 'Aquaman 2' Recast Petition With Return Confirmation

Emily Blunt Rumored to Replace Amber Heard as Mera in 'Aquaman' Sequel

Emily Blunt Rumored to Replace Amber Heard as Mera in 'Aquaman' Sequel

Amber Heard's Possible Firing From 'Aquaman 2' Is Actively Discussed

Amber Heard's Possible Firing From 'Aquaman 2' Is Actively Discussed

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Son Joins Forces With Snoop Dogg's And Swizz Beatz's for His Film Debut
Movie

Dr. Dre's Son Joins Forces With Snoop Dogg's And Swizz Beatz's for His Film Debut

Colin Farrell Forced to Wear Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Batman' Due to Health Issue

Colin Farrell Forced to Wear Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Batman' Due to Health Issue

Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Forced to Cancel 'The Browning Version' Over COVID Absences

Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Forced to Cancel 'The Browning Version' Over COVID Absences

Jason Momoa 'So Excited' to Arrive in London for 'Aquaman 2' Filming

Jason Momoa 'So Excited' to Arrive in London for 'Aquaman 2' Filming

'Spectre' Injury Made Daniel Craig Think He's Not 'Physically Capable' of Doing Another Bond Film

'Spectre' Injury Made Daniel Craig Think He's Not 'Physically Capable' of Doing Another Bond Film

LeBron James Taunts 'Haters' After 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Box Office Triumph

LeBron James Taunts 'Haters' After 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Box Office Triumph

Olga Kurylenko Blames Heavy 'Black Widow' Costume for Her Having Multiple Stunt Doubles

Olga Kurylenko Blames Heavy 'Black Widow' Costume for Her Having Multiple Stunt Doubles

Shailene Woodley Shares Secret to Being Comfortable Doing Sex Scenes

Shailene Woodley Shares Secret to Being Comfortable Doing Sex Scenes

Bassam Tariq Circles Mahershala Ali's 'Blade'

Bassam Tariq Circles Mahershala Ali's 'Blade'

Andrew Lloyd Webber Heartbroken by Cancellation of West End's 'Cinderella'

Andrew Lloyd Webber Heartbroken by Cancellation of West End's 'Cinderella'

Judy Garland's 'Wizard of Oz' Dress Gets Proper Preservation After Being Found in Trash Bag

Judy Garland's 'Wizard of Oz' Dress Gets Proper Preservation After Being Found in Trash Bag

Megan Fox Backs Out of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Megan Fox Backs Out of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Megan Fox Admits Machine Gun Kelly Was the Reason She Joined 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

Megan Fox Admits Machine Gun Kelly Was the Reason She Joined 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'