Catherine Zeta-Jones Proudly Celebrates Daughter Carys' Graduation With Rare Family Photo

Instagram Celebrity

Commemorating her daughter's academic achievement, the 'Legend of Zorro' actress gushes over the 18-year-old teen by gushing in a social media post, 'You rock and we love you.'

May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Catherine Zeta-Jones is definitely a proud mom. Celebrating her daughter Carys' high school graduation, the "Legend of Zorro" actress took to her social media account to share a rare family photo along with her expression of appreciation.

On Friday, May 21, the Velma Kelly of "Chicago" shared two Instagram photos taken from her daughter's graduation day. Along with the post, she wrote a loving caption that read, "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate!" She then praised the 18-year-old by gushing, "You rock and we love you."

The first image Catherine uploaded displayed the 51-year-old actress smiling to the camera while posing with husband Michael Douglas, son Dylan and daughter Carys. The second one saw her 20-year-old son picking up his younger sister in his arm while she held onto her diploma.

Joining Catherine in commemorating Carys' graduation was Michael. The "Basic Instinct" actor took to his own Instagram page to share another angles of the photos shared by his wife. The proud father wrote in the caption, "Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you!"

The "Ant-Man" actor went on to gush over his daughter by adding, "We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!" He closed his sweet note by signing it off with "Dad" and a heart emoji.

Though Catherine rarely shared family photos on her social media page, she penned a heartfelt tribute in celebration of Carys' 18th birthday back in April. "Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you. Thank you for the joy you bring me," she wrote in the lengthy caption.

The "Ocean's Twelve" actress then recalled, "At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That's the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom out numbers your years. Your beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor......very important.... is insurmountable. I could go on." She added, "Your Japanese needs some work, but that's doable," before expressing her love with, "I love you angel. Mama."

In the birthday tribute post, Catherine shared a screenshot of her chat with Carys. Her daughter first said, "Thank you for giving birth to me!" It got the actress to reply, "Oh, giving birth to you was my proudest moment!" She continued her message to her daughter by teasing, "Wait.....Oscar?..... No.....Definitely YOU." She added two laughing in tears emojis at the end.