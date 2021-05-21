Lisa Rinna Admits to Having Good Time With Amelia Hamlin's Boyfriend Scott Disick During 1st Meeting

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna has spoken out about Amelia Hamlin's romantic relationship with Scott Disick. Months after her 19-year-old daughter got involved with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, the cast member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" admitted that she had a "very nice time" him when they first met.

Making an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" on Wednesday, May 19, Lisa was asked by host Andy Cohen about her "first reaction" to Amelia's relationship with Scott. Hearing such question, the 57-year-old burst out laughing and simply said, "Uh, yeah." Still, she added, "We had a very nice time. He met [Harry Hamlin], and there you go. There it is."

Andy, however, tried to dig deeper. The host pressed Lisa if she had talked to Kris Jenner, considering Scott shares three children with the momager's daughter Kourtney Kardashian. To that question, Lisa replied that she has not told the reality TV star yet since she "just met him."

When Andy asked further about her first impression of Scott, Lisa responded, "Well, very similar to what you thought when you met him." Gushing over her daughter's boyfriend, she stated, "He's more handsome in person. And he was very nice." She closed her statement by saying, "It is what it is, guys! It is what it is."

Back in November 2020, a source informed E! News that Lisa and her husband believed that Amelia's romantic relationship with Scott was "just a phase." The source added that they were actually rooting for their daughter's romance with ex-boyfriend Mercer Wiederhorn. The insider told the publication, "They were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer. He was like family, but they understand."

However, in March 2021, another source opened up to PEOPLE that Amelia and Scott's relationship was "getting serious." The source spilled, "He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is."

"She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," the insider offered more details. While the pair have an 18-year age gap, the inside source added, "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference."