 
 

Lisa Rinna on Daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Romance: It's 'Phase'

According to a new report, the romance rumors between the 19-year-old model and Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy also pique other 'RHOBH' Housewives' interest.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Amid the brewing romance between Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick, everyone is curious about how Lisa Rinna reacts to this. A new report has shared some lights on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's opinion on the relationship, and it wasn't that good.

Both Lisa and her husband "believe this is just a phase," a source claimed to E! News. It was said that the 19-year-old model's parents were actually rooting for her romance with ex Mercer Wiederhorn. "They were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer. He was like family, but they understand," the source continued.

Additionally, the romance rumors between Amelia and Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy allegedly piqued other "RHOBH" Housewives' interest. "Lisa's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars' eyebrows are definitely raised," added the source.

This arrives after the alleged lovebirds were caught packing on the PDA while leisurely strolling on the shore of a Malibu beach. The 37-year-old reality TV star was photographed putting his arm around Amelia's shoulder while holding a bottle of water. Amelia, meanwhile, also got handsy as she held onto Scott's dangling hand.

The pair sparked dating rumors when they were attending a Halloween party together on October 31. Further fueling the rumors, they hung out together again a few days later in what appeared to be a dinner date at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California.

A source confirmed to E! News at the time that "Scott and Amelia took a day date to Santa Barbara over the weekend. They were at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel and ate at Tre Luna restaurant for dinner." The informant said that they were in a casual relationship, adding, "He thinks she is super cute and they had a good time together, but Scott is having fun and is not committing to anyone. He is enjoying being single and getting to know new people. He's in a good place right now."

