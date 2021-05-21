 
 

Lamar Odom's Doctor 'Grateful' With His 'Honesty' About Using Ketamine to Stay Sober

Lamar Odom's Doctor 'Grateful' With His 'Honesty' About Using Ketamine to Stay Sober
Instagram
Celebrity

After the NBA Star got candid about taking a small dose of ketamine to maintain his sobriety, Dr. Steven L. Mandel believes that 'thousands of people will benefit from his honesty and his candor.'

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom's doctor has applauded the athlete's move to open up about his ketamine treatments. After the NBA star got candid about taking a small dose of ketamine to maintain his sobriety, Dr. Steven L. Mandel said he's "grateful" with the former's "honesty."

"To have a prominent person call people's attention to this, it's a thrill," the physician said in an interview with Page Six. "It's amazing. So I'm very grateful and thousands of people will benefit from his honesty and his candor."

"I think he's really a stand-up guy for doing that and I want to acknowledge that," the doctor further raved. "This is a big deal. We have lots of celebrity patients, some of whom really couldn't function until they came to us. Many of them even say they're going to come out but because of their own discomforts, they don't. This is the guy who had the courage to do so and it really will help others."

  See also...

Steven also divulged that the ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian visited his clinic "after he tried a number of other things which had not given him the relief he was seeking." The doctor also spilled that he was asked to participate in the basketball player's documentary, "Lamar Odom Reborn", and he was so "thrilled" to accept the offer.

Steven himself promoted Lamar's documentary via Instagram on Thursday, May 20. "So grateful to @lamarodom for his bravery in sharing how ketamine infusion therapy transformed his life. The documentary about his journey, 'Lamar Odom Reborn', premieres at 5pm PST today on YouTube. His willingness to open up and be vulnerable will literally save lives - it already has," he exclaimed in the caption.

"Today is Mental Health Action Day. Break the stigma by sharing your journey. You too can impact lives for the better and heal in the process. If you or anyone you know is struggling, please reach out," he continued. "Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles is dedicated to providing rapid relief and long-term support. @ketamineclinicsla has provided 13,000 infusions over 7+ years with an 83% success rate."

You can share this post!

Lisa Rinna Admits to Having Good Time With Amelia Hamlin's Boyfriend Scott Disick During 1st Meeting

Prince William's Vaccination Photo Leaves Fans Lusting After His Buff Arm
Related Posts
Lamar Odom Relies on Ketamine to Stay Sober

Lamar Odom Relies on Ketamine to Stay Sober

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Lamar Odom Pens Touching Tribute to Late Father Joe

Lamar Odom Pens Touching Tribute to Late Father Joe

Lamar Odom Calls Those Who Believe in 'Kardashian Curse' Conspiracy 'Dumba**es'

Lamar Odom Calls Those Who Believe in 'Kardashian Curse' Conspiracy 'Dumba**es'

Most Read
Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement
Celebrity

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Aubrey O'Day Once Confirmed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker's Hookup

Aubrey O'Day Once Confirmed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker's Hookup

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Seventh Child With 'Wild N Out' Model

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Seventh Child With 'Wild N Out' Model

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Erica Mena Threatened to Be Sued by Alleged Robber Following Burglar Claims

Erica Mena Threatened to Be Sued by Alleged Robber Following Burglar Claims

Jennifer Lopez Receives 'Miss You' Message From Red Sox After Alex Rodriguez Split

Jennifer Lopez Receives 'Miss You' Message From Red Sox After Alex Rodriguez Split

Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Slur Lands Him Defamation Lawsuit

Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Slur Lands Him Defamation Lawsuit

Jill Duggar Throws Apparent Shade at Family on Her 30th Birthday

Jill Duggar Throws Apparent Shade at Family on Her 30th Birthday