Kate Hudson Shows Off Moment She Transformed Into Boyfriend's Hairdresser at Home

Having revealed that she has chopped off Danny Fujikawa's long locks, the 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' actress shares a slo-mo video of him flaunting his shorter do in a swimming pool.

May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson turned hairdresser for her rocker boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Wednesday, May 19 as she chopped off his long locks.

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star shared a photo of herself standing behind a shirtless Fujikawa as she held up a pair of scissors to his long ponytail.

"It was time!" Hudson declared in the Instagram caption. "Seriously," commented comedienne Chelsea Handler, while actress Uzo Aduba remarked, "WHOA!"

However, pals like Gwyneth Paltrow, Liv Tyler and Michelle Pfeiffer weren't as keen on the style makeover. "Nooooooo," bemoaned Paltrow, as Tyler wrote, "Omg (Oh, my God)!!!!!" and Pfeiffer simply posted a grimacing emoji.

Hudson later added a slow-motion video clip of Fujikawa emerging from their swimming pool as he shook out his new mane and showed off his shorter style. She captioned it, "....and nothing was ever the same again..."

The couple has been dating since 2016, and shares two-year-old daughter Rani Rose.

Hudson is also mum to sons Ryder, 17, from her marriage to The Black Crowes star Chris Robinson, and nine-year-old Bingham, with her ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.

The posts came weeks after Hudson and her Fabletics partners cut ties with a Taiwanese company behind a manufacturing plant in Lesotho following claims of sexual and physical abuse. Close to 40 employees have accused Hippo Knitting officials of abuse. Some of them additionally alleged to be sexually assaulted by male supervisors.

In response to the allegations, Fabletics issued a statement calling the claims "absolutely horrifying." The company continued, "Immediately after receiving the report, Fabletics suspended all operations with Hippo Knitting. One of our senior leaders is now on the ground in Lesotho and is running a comprehensive investigation in collaboration with an independent investigator."