Kate Hudson and Her Sportswear Brand Cut Ties With Taiwanese Company Amid Abuse Allegations

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Deepwater Horizon' actress has decided to sever ties with a Taiwanese company after a number of employees accused bosses of sexual and physical abuses.

May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson and her Fabletics partners have severed ties with a manufacturing plant in Lesotho amid claims of sexual and physical abuse against bosses.

Almost 40 employees have come forward, accusing Hippo Knitting officials of abuse, with female workers alleging they were often stripped naked during routine daily searches, while three accusers claim male supervisors sexually assaulted them.

Another worker claimed she was forced to urinate on herself when a supervisor wouldn't let her use the bathroom during her shift.

Hudson, who co-founded the activewear brand, insists she had no knowledge of what was going on and has cut ties with the Taiwanese company behind the factory in Maseru, following the Time Magazine expose, published on Wednesday (05May21).

"The allegations against Hippo Knitting are absolutely horrifying," a Fabletics statement reads. "Immediately after receiving the report, Fabletics suspended all operations with Hippo Knitting. One of our senior leaders is now on the ground in Lesotho and is running a comprehensive investigation in collaboration with an independent investigator."

"These workers' accounts demand strong action and today we're contacting the organizers of the Lesotho Agreement to discuss the process of joining and expanding the binding, worker-led program that targets gender-based violence and harassment in Lesotho."

"Fabletics' commitment to the people of this region remains resolute, and we're paying these workers their full wages while we investigate."