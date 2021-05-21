Kieran Culkin's Wife Pregnant With Their Second Child

WENN/Apega Celebrity

Announcing that she and the 'Succession' actor are expecting another addition to their family, Jazz Charton shares photos of her flaunting her baby bump in a social media post.

AceShowbiz - "Succession" star Kieran Culkin is set to be a dad again. The actor's wife, Jazz Charton, has announced the couple is expecting a second child by sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram.

Celebrating her 34th birthday on Thursday, May 20, Jazz captioned the shots with emojis of a birthday cake and a hatching egg. In the images, she was also joined by their 20-month-old daughter Kinsey Sioux.

She and Kieran wed in 2013 and became first-time parents in 2019, when their daughter, Kinsey Sioux, was born.

The mum-to-be will be hoping for an easier birth this time around - after becoming a mum two years ago, Jazz revealed the delivery was anything but smooth.

"After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!)" she wrote on Instagram.

That same year, Kieran shared his view on fatherhood. "My favorite advice that I get sometimes is like, 'Don't take anyone's advice.' I love that one. That's kind of my favorite," the 38-year-old told "Good Morning America". He added, "I already was doing that. Your life, your life. I don't care. My baby. Shut up."

The baby news comes weeks after Kieran's big brother, Macaulay Culkin, became a dad.

The former child star and actress Brenda Song welcomed their first child, a son, on April 5, and named him Dakota after Culkin's sister, who died following a car accident in 2008. Announcing the new arrival in a statement, the couple said, "We're overjoyed."

The baby news was a surprise to many as neither Culkin nor Song revealed they were expecting.