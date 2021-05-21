 
 

James Corden Gets Mixed Reactions for Hosting 'Friends' Reunion Following First Trailer
Some of the fans of the beloved show are not impressed by the 'Late Late Show' host as he's enlisted to host the get-together of Jennifer Aniston and her former TV co-stars.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - James Corden's hosting of the much-anticipated "Friends" reunion special hasn't gone down too well with some fans of the beloved show.

The official trailer for the much anticipated reunion - which will star Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) - has been revealed and James has been lined up to host the HBO Max special, which airs in the U.S. on 27 May (21).

However, Corden's involvement in the reunion sparked derision from some devotees of the programme, many of whom took to social media to air their frustration with the news.

"Don't get me wrong I've been wanting a Friends reunion since 2004 but if someone told me James Corden would be in it I'd have told them not to bother," one person wrote, while another added, "James Corden adding the Friends reunion to the list of things he's ruined with his mere presence."

Another pointed out that HBO Max bosses could have called on one of the series' many famous guest stars instead of turning to Corden, tweeting "All these people could've been a part of the friends reunion but Warner Bros chose Justin Bieber and James Corden," alongside a picture of Brad Pitt and Paul Rudd on the programme.

According to reports, Bieber will make a fleeting appearance in the reunion as he dons Ross Geller's 'Spudnik' potato costume.

In the trailer for the reunion, James sums things up by thanking the cast for their commitment to the characters, telling them, "I know you know how big the show is. What you've given so many people is an experience of huge comfort. We felt like we had these friends."

