Courteney Cox Says Emmy Nomination for 'Friends' Reunion Is Not What She's Looking for

The Monica Geller depicter is thrilled as her role as a producer for the 'Friends' reunion special got recognized by Emmys but it's 'not exactly' what she's looking for.

Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Courteney Cox's Emmy Awards nomination as a producer of "Friends: The Reunion" is "not exactly" what she was "looking for."

While the actress is "so thrilled" to have finally been recognised for an award after being snubbed during the show's entire run, the long overdue acknowledgement is bittersweet as it's not for her acting skills.

"Honestly, I am so happy that the reunion has been recognised because I think it's terrific," she told Entertainment Weekly. "(But) that's not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I'm being honest with you."

The cast of the classic sitcom reunited for a nostalgia-filled special in May (21) and the programme has earned four Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), with Cox being among the executive producers to share in the honours.

"I'm so thrilled, but that Emmy (nomination) really belongs to (director) Ben Winston," she said.

When the hit series ran from 1994 to 2004, the actress, who played neat freak Monica Geller, was the only lead never to receive an acting nomination from Emmy voters.

"Yeah, it always hurt my feelings," she told radio show host Howard Stern last month (Jun31), "When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' it hurt."

As a result of being continuously overlooked for the Emmys, Cox felt an enormous sense of pride when she received a Golden Globe nomination for the first season of her subsequent sitcom "Cougar Town".

"The only thing that made me feel good - because they've all won and they've gotten so many accolades - I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year - a Golden Globe. And I want to say, 'Oh, who cares?' (but) it meant everything to me."