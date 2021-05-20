Lil Reese Is Heavily Bleeding in Graphic Video as He Survives Chicago Shoot-Out

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lil Reese was among the victims of the shooting incident in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday morning, May 15. The rapper, who is now fortunately in stable condition, suffered from serious gunshot wound, and now a graphic video featuring him at the scene has hit the web.

In the video, which circulated online earlier this week, Reese was seen struggling as he was seen bleeding heavily from his mouth and eyes. The "GetBackMood" rapper was lying on the ground as he was barely concious.

Previous reported stated that Reese and one of the other victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while the third man was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Chicago Police Department officials claimed the rapper sustained an eye wound. It was said that he lost the ability to see, though it has yet to be confirmed.

The shooting happened when Reese and his friends were riding an allegedly stolen car. The owner reportedly used various tracking devices to find out the located of the vehicle. The owner then found his vehicle and went to confront those who were inside. That was when someone else opened fire.

Police is currently investigating the case. Informations about suspects, arrests and charges have yet to be revealed.

Prior to the incident, Reese was critically wounded after being shot in the neck during another Illinois incident. "Made 4 it Lifes a gamble I got hella luck," he posted on Instagram back then after he was discharged from hospital.

While it was unknown if it was related, Reese seemingly taunted Quando Rondo two weeks beforehand. It was after the latter sent a welcome message to his associate Lul Timm who was released from police custody following arrest over alleged involvement in King Von's murder. "We gon' roll his a** up real soon," Reese said last month.