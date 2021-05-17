Lil Reese Hospitalized With Serious Gunshot Wound Following Shoot-Out

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Supa Savage' rapper has reportedly been taken to a hospital with a critical condition following a violent incident in Chicago, Illinois over the weekend.

May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Reese has been hospitalised after he and two other men were shot in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday morning (15May21).

Police responded to calls of shots fired and found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Reese and one of the other victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while the third man was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Chicago Police Department officials claim the rapper sustained an eye wound.

Police detectives are currently investigating the shoot-out.

Lil Reese was also beaten during a confrontation with other individuals, according to multiple TMZ sources.

The drama comes two years after Reese was critically wounded after being shot in the neck during another Illinois incident.

"Made 4 it Lifes a gamble I got hella luck," he posted on Instagram back then after he was discharged from hospital.

No arrest has been made following the latest shoot-out. Other details are still sketchy as well.

Roughly two weeks before the violent incident, Lil Reese seemingly taunted Quando Rondo after the latter sent a welcome message to his associate Lul Timm who was released from police custody following arrest over alleged involvement in King Von's murder.

"We gon' roll his a** up real soon," Reese said last month.

The rapper has been known for his unfiltered posts on social media.