Future Says He Doesn't Want Lori Harvey on Leaked Snippet

May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - A snippet from Future and 42 Dugg has found its way out online and it seems like the latter has made use of music to throw shades to his ex Lori Harvey. In the leaked portion of the new track, the rapper alludes that he has no lost love for the Instagram model.

"Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her," so Future raps, referring to Lori's famous stepfather. The shade found Future as the butt of the jokes by Internet users who clowned him for talking about his ex even though they called it quits for over a year ago.

"Lori done hurt future feelings this man got in a song tell Steve Harvey ion want her tf thought he was with dess," one person wrote on Twitter. "Future still referencing Lori Harvey in songs? God Damn," another fan added.

Lori, meanwhile, would seemingly be unbothered by the shade as she is currently in a happy relationship with Michael B. Jordan. In a recent episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets which was released on Wednesday, May 5, the 24-year-old opened up that she has been working hard to develop her new skincare line while gushing over her beau in the process.

"I test all my products, of course, on myself," she said. "But, I also test them on my boyfriend. He has become my live test model."

She also revealed that the "Without Remorse" actor is now "very into his skincare routine as well." She added, "He tells me all the time that when he's on set, the makeup artists compliment his skin now. So you know."

Lori and Michael have been dating for several months. The two were first linked romantically after they were captured traveling together ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in November 2020 before finally making public their relationship through a since-deleted Instagram post months later.