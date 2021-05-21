 
 

Future Says He Doesn't Want Lori Harvey on Leaked Snippet

Future Says He Doesn't Want Lori Harvey on Leaked Snippet
Instagram
Celebrity

The shade finds the rapper as the butt of the jokes by Internet users who clown him for talking about his model ex even though they called it quits for over a year ago.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - A snippet from Future and 42 Dugg has found its way out online and it seems like the latter has made use of music to throw shades to his ex Lori Harvey. In the leaked portion of the new track, the rapper alludes that he has no lost love for the Instagram model.

"Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her," so Future raps, referring to Lori's famous stepfather. The shade found Future as the butt of the jokes by Internet users who clowned him for talking about his ex even though they called it quits for over a year ago.

"Lori done hurt future feelings this man got in a song tell Steve Harvey ion want her tf thought he was with dess," one person wrote on Twitter. "Future still referencing Lori Harvey in songs? God Damn," another fan added.

  See also...

Lori, meanwhile, would seemingly be unbothered by the shade as she is currently in a happy relationship with Michael B. Jordan. In a recent episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets which was released on Wednesday, May 5, the 24-year-old opened up that she has been working hard to develop her new skincare line while gushing over her beau in the process.

"I test all my products, of course, on myself," she said. "But, I also test them on my boyfriend. He has become my live test model."

She also revealed that the "Without Remorse" actor is now "very into his skincare routine as well." She added, "He tells me all the time that when he's on set, the makeup artists compliment his skin now. So you know."

Lori and Michael have been dating for several months. The two were first linked romantically after they were captured traveling together ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in November 2020 before finally making public their relationship through a since-deleted Instagram post months later.

You can share this post!

Lil Reese Is Heavily Bleeding in Graphic Video as He Survives Chicago Shoot-Out

Liam Hemsworth All Smiles in Rare Photo Together With Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks
Related Posts
Future and Dess Dior Hit With Split Reports a Week After Wedding Rumors

Future and Dess Dior Hit With Split Reports a Week After Wedding Rumors

Future Seeks to Block Baby Mama From Accessing His Financial Records

Future Seeks to Block Baby Mama From Accessing His Financial Records

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Most Read
Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement
Celebrity

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Aubrey O'Day Once Confirmed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker's Hookup

Aubrey O'Day Once Confirmed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker's Hookup

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Erica Mena Threatened to Be Sued by Alleged Robber Following Burglar Claims

Erica Mena Threatened to Be Sued by Alleged Robber Following Burglar Claims

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out