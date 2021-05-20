Lisa Vanderpump's Wine Company Addresses Report of Bugs-Contaminated Bottles

Instagram Celebrity

Palm Bay International, which produces and distributes Vanderpump Rose, says in a statement that it welcomes 'the chance to connect directly with the individual' who found earwigs in the liquor.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Vanderpump's wine company won't let customers be disappointed with its product. Upon hearing a report saying bugs were recently found in a 2018 batch of Vanderpump Rose, Palm Bay International was quick to address the issue.

A representative of the company, which produces and distributes the liquor, told Page Six on Wednesday, May 19 that "this is the first we are learning of it." The rep added, "We stand behind the quality and integrity of the wines in our portfolio and require rigorous standards at the production and bottling facilities that we work with."

"We'd welcome the chance to connect directly with the individual who encountered this issue, as in five years of selling this product we have never received any retailer or customer complaints of this nature," the statement continued. "Thank you!"

The response came after the outlet published a picture that saw one of Vanderpump Rose's bottles with earwigs in it. The contaminated bottles reportedly arrived at a Las Vegas liquor store and were caught before being put on shelves and sold to customers.

A source told the outlet, "I recommend everyone thoroughly inspect any bottle of Vanderpump Rose before purchasing and consuming them." The source also believed that the insects crawled inside the bottles in the bottling facility instead of in Provence, France, where Vandermump's grapes are procured. The insider argued that the bottles may not have been thoroughly cleaned.

Lisa has yet to react publicly to the news. The bugs-contaminated bottles, however, was not the only problem she has encountered this year. In March, her Pump restaurant in Los Angeles got temporarily suspended from opening because she did not pay a $250 tax-related fine to the state of California.

As the issue hit media headlines, the "Vanderpump Rules" star wrote on Twitter, "Apparently,I have got to the bottom of it. It was $250 filing fee from 2016." She then sarcastically noted, "So important,worthy of a headline...said no one ever. Geez 10;000 restaurants have closed for good....so sad.#pump Goodnight."