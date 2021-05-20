Issa Rae Credits Nipsey Hussle for Sparking 'Amazing' Chat That Mend Her Relation With Lauren London

Instagram Celebrity

After the late rapper offered to set her up with the 'ATL' actress to make things right, the 'Insecure' star learns that they 'had so much in common' especially when it came to portrayal of Black women.

AceShowbiz - Issa Rae has revealed how Nipsey Hussle helped her fix her relationship with Lauren London. Two years after the "Racks in the Middle" rapper was tragically shot to death, the "Insecure" star/creator recalled how he sparked "an amazing conversation" and became an agent of peace between her and his "ATL" actress partner.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Wednesday, May 18, Issa first opened up about the rift between her and Lauren caused by a misunderstanding over an anecdote that a TV executive found the latter a great fit for "Awkward Black Girl" series. One of my biggest regrets [was] naming [Lauren]," the 36-year-old admitted. "She took offense to that."

It took Issa and Lauren years and some encouragement from Nipsey to finally able to make peace. Offering more details, Issa shared with the publication that two years ago, when she and Lauren came to P. Diddy's birthday party, Nipsey approached her and encouraged her to set the things right. "He was like, 'You should just talk to her. Let me set it up,' " she recalled.

"It actually sparked an amazing two-hour conversation," Issa went on to say. "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl" author explained, "We had so much in common. She was like, 'People don't understand, I'm an awkward Black girl.' In the same way that I was upset about the limited portrayal of Black women, she was like, 'People do the same thing to me.' I completely get that."

In the interview, Issa explained that the "amazing" conversation inspired her to expand the scope of characters in "Insecure". By doing so, "The Photograph" actress believed that there will be many different Black women can relate to the characters.

Issa is currently working on the fifth and final season of her critically-acclaimed HBO series which was partially based on her web series. The "A Black Lady Sketch Show" producer also told Vanity Fair that she has put herself in the state of mind that she did at the very beginning. She stated, "I'm finding myself putting season one pressure back on the show again."