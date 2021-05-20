Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

Instagram Celebrity

The radio host, who previously talked about the 'Heart Attack' hitmaker for announcing that they identify as non-binary and changing their pronouns, admits that he's 'troubled' by their announcement.

AceShowbiz - Matt Siegel was upset for not being able to joke about Demi Lovato's coming out on "Matty in the Morning". The radio host, who dissed the "Heart Attack" hitmaker after announcing that they identify as a non-binary and changing their pronouns, walked off the air Wednesday, May 19 morning after he was told to stop talking about them.

"Today I was anti-wokeness and I can't do that," the 71-year-old said on the show. "So basically, what I'm told is, I can talk about light, funny things like where the Jonas Brothers are going to be, but I can't do what I really want to do, which is just be a funny comic and tell it like it is, so I'm ending my portion of the radio show right now. It has been a hell of a run, but I think it's coming to an end."

Matt then apologized to his co-hosts by saying, "Bill and Lisa and Bex and Dom, I'm sorry for putting you in this position but I was told by my boss I cannot talk about what I want to talk about." He added, "By the way, it's a joke - the whole binary thing. I don't care what Demi Lovato does but now we need to worry about you might offend someone."

Matt, who has been on the KISS 108 radio show for more than 40 years, went on to argue, "So basically I offended right wing people and today I offended left wing people. So basically what they want me to do is to be a light weight show. We have that in the morning. We have that show. We have this. We have radio stations that don't offend anybody." Before storming off, he said, "I am the biggest of all time, and they said, 'Shut up, Matt! Stop talking.' Well, I hope you're happy, because I just stopped talking. Matty out."

On the reason why he walked off, Matt told Boston.com, "I'm against her binary thing; I think she's a troubled woman and a lot of young people are taking her seriously and it bothers me." He continued, "But of course, it's a comedy show, so I did it in the context of jokes. We were having fun with it, and my boss called up and said that I'd crossed the line and they didn't want me talking about it anymore... I responded by saying, 'If I can't talk about what I'm thinking at this point in my career, I don't want to be on the radio anymore.' "

The father of four, however, noted that there's no "ill feeling" between him and his boss or him and the company. He further explained, "They're doing their jobs. I get it. They got a lot of heat this morning, people complaining about things I said on the air. He doesn't want me to be fired. His heart was in the right place."

Despite his rant, Matt made it clear that will not leave the show. In an interview with Boston 25, he pointed out, "I'm not planning on quitting right away, I have a lot of obligations to my team, I don't want to leave my team hanging. So as of now, I'm going to stay."