 
 

Matt Siegel Back to 'Matty in the Morning' After Walking Off Show Over Demi Lovato's Coming Out Joke

Matt Siegel Back to 'Matty in the Morning' After Walking Off Show Over Demi Lovato's Coming Out Joke
The radio host, who previously threatened to leave the show after being told to stop talking about the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer, reveals that he made his return because the company has reached out to him.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Matt Siegel is not leaving "Matty in the Morning". The radio host, who one day prior threatened to leave the show after being told to stop joking about Demi Lovato's coming out, made his return on Thursday, May 20.

"Of course I talked to my wife about it and I talked with the company and the company told me that, they basically said please don't quit," the 71-year-old stated on the KISS 108 radio show. "And they said that I have total support from them and freedom to say what I want. So I kind of won that battle."

On the reason why he "snapped" on-air, Matt elaborated, "I was upset with her and her statement about the pronouns. I thought it was ridiculous. And I talked about it. I told jokes. That's what we do." He noted, "When I was feeling on a roll, really enjoying and feeling like the old Matty on the air, that's when I got the call to stop talking about it that's when I just snapped and said I just can't be here anymore."

Matt also made it clear that his rant was not fake. "What bothers me is some of the national press that I got said 'Well maybe it's a radio stunt.' It was no radio stunt. You were looking at my eyes when I wanted to quit. That bothers me that some people thought this was just a gag. It was not a gag," he stressed. "If I can't say what I'm thinking, then I don't want to do it anymore."

On Wednesday, May 19, Matt raged on-air after he was not allowed to poke fun at Demi for identifying themselves as non-binary and changing their pronouns. "Today I was anti-wokeness and I can't do that," he argued. "So basically, what I'm told is, I can talk about light, funny things like where the Jonas Brothers are going to be, but I can't do what I really want to do, which is just be a funny comic and tell it like it is, so I'm ending my portion of the radio show right now. It has been a hell of a run, but I think it's coming to an end."

"So basically I offended right wing people and today I offended left wing people. So basically what they want me to do is to be a light weight show. We have that in the morning. We have that show. We have this. We have radio stations that don't offend anybody," he fummed. "I am the biggest of all time, and they said, 'Shut up, Matt! Stop talking.' Well, I hope you're happy, because I just stopped talking. Matty out."

