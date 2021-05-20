 
 

Johnny Depp Sues ACLU Regarding Claims About Amber Heard Donating Divorce Settlement Money

Johnny Depp Sues ACLU Regarding Claims About Amber Heard Donating Divorce Settlement Money
WENN/KIKA
Celebrity

In his lawsuit, the 57-year-old actor 'respectfully requests that this Court enter an order directing the ACLU Witnesses to fully comply with the Subpoenas' to verify whether his ex donated the money.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp has made another move to prove that his ex Amber Heard lied in court about donating her divorce settlement money to the ACLU and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. It has been reported that the actor has filed a lawsuit against ACLU in order to verify the claims.

In the legal docs, the 57-year-old actor "respectfully requests that this Court enter an order directing the ACLU Witnesses to fully comply with the Subpoenas." The "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" star also tries to seek the documents for his ongoing $50 million defamation case against Amber for her 2018 Op-Ed about domestic violence in The Washington Post.

  See also...

The lawsuit also mentions that the subpoenas are for "discovery concerning any donations to the ACLU Foundation by Ms. Heard or in her name, and/or any public statements related to such donations; communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning her relationship with Mr. Depp and divorce from Mr. Depp; discovery concerning Ms. Heard's work as an 'ambassador' for the ACLU Foundation and the conception, drafting, and placement of the Op-Ed; and communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning the Virginia Action and the preparation and submission of the Wizner Declaration."


Prior to this, Johnny said that Amber hadn't donated the money despite her pledges for charity. In response to that, the "Aquaman" actress's legal team insisted that she has done "nothing dishonest" with her donations to both charities and that she "pledged to pay over 10 years." They also claimed that Amber gifted a total of $950,000 to the ACLU and $850,000 to the Children's Hospital through anonymous donors.

You can share this post!

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

Jennifer Lopez Receives 'Miss You' Message From Red Sox After Alex Rodriguez Split
Related Posts
Johnny Depp Auctions Off Winona Ryder Poem as NFT

Johnny Depp Auctions Off Winona Ryder Poem as NFT

Johnny Depp Likely to Come Up With Interesting Songs Amid Libel Trial, Alice Cooper Suggests

Johnny Depp Likely to Come Up With Interesting Songs Amid Libel Trial, Alice Cooper Suggests

Johnny Depp's Request to Appeal Libel Case Shut Down by High Court

Johnny Depp's Request to Appeal Libel Case Shut Down by High Court

Johnny Depp's Home Intruder Takes a Shower Before Being Arrested for Felony Vandalism

Johnny Depp's Home Intruder Takes a Shower Before Being Arrested for Felony Vandalism

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last