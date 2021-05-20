Johnny Depp Sues ACLU Regarding Claims About Amber Heard Donating Divorce Settlement Money

WENN/KIKA Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp has made another move to prove that his ex Amber Heard lied in court about donating her divorce settlement money to the ACLU and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. It has been reported that the actor has filed a lawsuit against ACLU in order to verify the claims.

In the legal docs, the 57-year-old actor "respectfully requests that this Court enter an order directing the ACLU Witnesses to fully comply with the Subpoenas." The "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" star also tries to seek the documents for his ongoing $50 million defamation case against Amber for her 2018 Op-Ed about domestic violence in The Washington Post.

The lawsuit also mentions that the subpoenas are for "discovery concerning any donations to the ACLU Foundation by Ms. Heard or in her name, and/or any public statements related to such donations; communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning her relationship with Mr. Depp and divorce from Mr. Depp; discovery concerning Ms. Heard's work as an 'ambassador' for the ACLU Foundation and the conception, drafting, and placement of the Op-Ed; and communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning the Virginia Action and the preparation and submission of the Wizner Declaration."



Prior to this, Johnny said that Amber hadn't donated the money despite her pledges for charity. In response to that, the "Aquaman" actress's legal team insisted that she has done "nothing dishonest" with her donations to both charities and that she "pledged to pay over 10 years." They also claimed that Amber gifted a total of $950,000 to the ACLU and $850,000 to the Children's Hospital through anonymous donors.

