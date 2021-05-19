Demi Lovato Urges People to Keep Living in Their Truths After Coming Out as Non-Binary

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary. Less than two months after declaring themselves to be a pansexual, the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker announced that they identify themselves as non-binary, and encouraged others to keep living in their truths.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, May 19, the 28-year-old opened up that they have changed their pronouns. Alongside a clip from the first episode of their "4D With Demi Lovato" podcast, they wrote a lengthy caption that read, "Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox."

In the caption, the "Heart Attack" singer explained, "Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you." They added, "You've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between."

"Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras," Demi continued. They went on to express their feelings about their coming out as saying, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward [love]."

The ex-fiancee of Max Ehrich went on to note that their coming out "has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work." They added, "I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson."

However, Demi did explain, "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me." They then stated that they opened up about their gender orientation "for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones."

In the 1-minute video, Demi said that they came to understand their gender identity after spending time doing "self-healing and self-reflective work" over the past and a half years. They also said, "I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression."