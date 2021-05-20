Vanessa Bryant Faces Accusation of Conducting 'Fishing Expedition' Over Kobe Crash Photos Lawsuit

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The county of Los Angeles has responded to the lawsuit filed by Kobe's widow two months after she released names of the four deputies who allegedly shared the grisly images from the accident scene.

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Bryant has gotten called out by the county of Los Angeles. Around two months after she made public the names of the four deputies who allegedly took and shared photos from her late husband's helicopter crash scene, the widow of Kobe Bryant was accused of conducting "fishing expedition" with her lawsuit.

In a new federal court filing, attorneys for the county stated, "This straightforward case, with undisputed facts, has turned into a fishing expedition that is taking first responders away from their jobs." They further accused the 39-year-old of subjecting first responders to public harassment and threats, before adding, "Defendants are eager to have their day in court and put an end to this."

Challenging the basis of Vanessa's lawsuit, the attorneys noted, "Plaintiff has dedicated countless hours to meaningless discovery disputes and posting recklessly about the defendants on social media - all while taking the position that her 50 depositions cannot begin until she has every single document in the County's possession." They stressed, "That is not diligence."

Vanessa has previously asked the court to extend the cutoff date of discovery from August to February. She reasoned that it would give her more time to gather information, evidence, and conduct witness depositions. The country's new filing, however, argued, "There is no basis for modifying the scheduling order."

In the filing, the county further stressed, "The accident was now close to 1.5 years ago, and there has been no public dissemination" of the photos. Its attorneys added, "Hypothetical harm is not a basis for a lawsuit. Nor is it a basis for 'no stone left unturned' discovery against public entities and first responders."

Vanessa filed a lawsuit against the county of Los Angeles for negligence and invasion of privacy in September 2020. At the time, she accused deputies at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department of passing around photos from the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe, and daughter Gianna.

In March 2021, Vanessa scored a win after a federal judge ruled that she could get the names of four Los Angeles County Sheriff Department deputies alleged to have taken the photos. Days afterward, she shared on her Instagram page screenshots of her lawsuit which exposed the identity of the four deputies.