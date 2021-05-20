T-Pain Offers Variety of New Cocktails in Recipe Book

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Thr33 Ringz' star announces his own recipe book titled 'Can I Mix You a Drink: 50 Cocktails From My Life and Career' after trying out new flavours and combinations.

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop star T-Pain is helping fans serve up a variety of new cocktails with his own recipe book. The "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')" hitmaker has teamed up with beverage professional Maxwell Britten to publish mixology book, "Can I Mix You a Drink: 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career", which will hit retailers in September (21).

T-Pain reveals the idea for the book has been years in the making.

"Years back, I got up with my friend, (author) Kathy Iandoli, and told her I wanted to do some innovative s**t, so this was a concept we had in mind for a while, where I could combine my music with my love of drinking," he told Billboard.com.

"She and I worked on this for a while, and then we both were busy with other stuff, then we came back together and finished this up."

And T-Pain was relieved to have Britten on hand to help complete the release, because he quickly learned "mixology is complex" as he tried out new flavours and combinations.

"Thank goodness for Maxwell Britten is all I gotta say (sic)," he said.

T-Pain insists he can't choose a favourite from the 50 cocktails offered up in the book, but added, "I think all of the drinks speak to all sides of who I am and what I'm all about. Take a sip of them all and you let me know your favourite instead."