 
 

Avicii Saluted in Native Sweden by Having Stockholm Arena Named in His Honor

Avicii Saluted in Native Sweden by Having Stockholm Arena Named in His Honor
WENN
Celebrity

The late disc jockey is remembered in his native country of Sweden by having the Stockholm Globe Arena renamed in his honor, three years after his suicide.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tragic dance superstar Avicii has been saluted in his native Sweden by having a Stockhom arena renamed in his honour.

Originally named Ericsson Globe when it first launched in 1989 - the year of Avicii's birth, it was later revamped as the Stockholm Globe Arena and will now be known as Avicii Arena in memory of the "Levels" hitmaker, real name Tim Bergling. The indoor live music venue, which is shaped like a large white ball, is one of the country's largest, with a capacity of 16,000, and was the site of one of the DJ's breakthrough gigs.

"It was a significant milestone in Tim's career when he played here nine years ago, and he would be extremely proud that this iconic building from today will bear his name," Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, shared in a statement.

  See also...

The musician took his own life in April 2018, aged 28, and his parents subsequently launched the Tim Bergling Foundation to raise awareness about mental health issues.

Klas added that Avicii Arena will serve as "the hub for sharing ideas and host activities with the focus on young peoples' mental health."

In celebration of the venue renaming, members of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra have shared a classical revamp of the late star's song "For a Better Day", performed by teenage Swedish singer Ella Tiritiello.

You can share this post!

'Friends' Reunion Is Full of Love and Laugh in First Trailer

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis
Related Posts
Avicii to Get Tribute Museum in Stockholm

Avicii to Get Tribute Museum in Stockholm

Avicii's Father Finds It Difficult to Say Suicide to Describe DJ's Tragic Death

Avicii's Father Finds It Difficult to Say Suicide to Describe DJ's Tragic Death

Avicii's Father Compares His Suicide to 'Traffic Accident'

Avicii's Father Compares His Suicide to 'Traffic Accident'

Avicii's Posthumous 'Heaven' Promo Unveils Personal Video of Him on Vacation

Avicii's Posthumous 'Heaven' Promo Unveils Personal Video of Him on Vacation

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles