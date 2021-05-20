Avicii Saluted in Native Sweden by Having Stockholm Arena Named in His Honor

WENN Celebrity

The late disc jockey is remembered in his native country of Sweden by having the Stockholm Globe Arena renamed in his honor, three years after his suicide.

AceShowbiz - Tragic dance superstar Avicii has been saluted in his native Sweden by having a Stockhom arena renamed in his honour.

Originally named Ericsson Globe when it first launched in 1989 - the year of Avicii's birth, it was later revamped as the Stockholm Globe Arena and will now be known as Avicii Arena in memory of the "Levels" hitmaker, real name Tim Bergling. The indoor live music venue, which is shaped like a large white ball, is one of the country's largest, with a capacity of 16,000, and was the site of one of the DJ's breakthrough gigs.

"It was a significant milestone in Tim's career when he played here nine years ago, and he would be extremely proud that this iconic building from today will bear his name," Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, shared in a statement.

The musician took his own life in April 2018, aged 28, and his parents subsequently launched the Tim Bergling Foundation to raise awareness about mental health issues.

Klas added that Avicii Arena will serve as "the hub for sharing ideas and host activities with the focus on young peoples' mental health."

In celebration of the venue renaming, members of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra have shared a classical revamp of the late star's song "For a Better Day", performed by teenage Swedish singer Ella Tiritiello.