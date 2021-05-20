 
 

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Music

Icelandic group Dadi Og Gagnamagnid have been forced to scrap their scheduled performance at the Eurovision Song Contest after one of the members is diagnosed with Covid-19.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Icelandic group Dadi Og Gagnamagnid have been forced to bow out of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest after a member of the group tested positive for COVID.

They will no longer perform live at Thursday's (20May21) second semi-final. Instead a dress rehearsal of the band's song, "10 Years", will be used during the broadcast.

"A member of @gagnamagnid got a positive test result this morning," singer Dadi Freyr says. "Unfortunately this probably means that we will not take part in the rehearsal today or live show tomorrow and a recording from our second rehearsal will be used instead."

"We have all been extremely careful the whole trip so this comes as a huge surprise. We are very happy with the performance and super excited for you all to see it! Thank you for all the love."

Ten performers from Thursday's semi-finals will join the 10 selected on Tuesday, the 'Big 5' of Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, and host country the Netherlands, at the Grand Final on Saturday.

Australia and Ireland are among the countries which have already missed the cut for the weekend showdown.

Held in Italy since 1951, the singing competition inspired a musical comedy called "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga". Released in 2020 on Netflix, it's fronted by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. It also featured the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, Demi Lovato, and Graham Norton.

It was nominated for Best Original Song at the 93rd annual Academy Awards and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

