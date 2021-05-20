 
 

Iggy Azalea Never Has Crushes for Long as She Picks Them Apart Within 2 Weeks

The 'Fancy' hitmaker doesn't understand how people could have a crush on someone for years because, if it's her, she will be quick to pick the person apart.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea picks her crushes "apart" within two weeks.

The 30-year-old rapper can't understand how people obsess about the same guy "for years," admitting she's quick to pick her crushes "apart" in a matter of weeks until she convinces herself she's no longer interested in them.

The "Work" hitmaker - who is currently single after splitting from rapper Playboi Carti, the father of her son Onyx, 12 months - wrote on Twitter, "I don't understand how anyone has a crush on someone for years cause I dead a*s pick the person apart in my head until I don't even want em anymore by like week 2. (sic)"

Iggy previously insisted she's not desperate to find a new boyfriend anytime soon, revealing that other things were topping her list of priorities.

She said on Twitter, "I have a list of things I need to get and a man just didn't make the final cut. (sic)"

The chart-topping rap star - who has previously dated the likes of A$AP Rocky and basketball star Nick Young - also revealed that she's enjoying her life as a single woman.

She wrote, "1 year later and 100 times happier, I love that for me."

Despite claiming she enjoys her single life, Iggy Azalea has reportedly signed up for a new show "The Celebrity Dating Game" that follows her pursuit to find love.

The femcee will appear alongside former "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown and Broadway's Taye Diggs as the first contestants for the new ABC reality show, which will be hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton.

