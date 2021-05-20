 
 

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Confirmed to Continue 'Next Chapter' in Hulu

Kris Jenner is looking forward to bringing the next chapter of her family reality television show to the streaming service after bidding farewell to E! this year.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner has teased her family's new broadcasting deal will follow them as they "continue the journey."

The 65-year-old matriarch is looking forward to the clan's move to Hulu once "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" ends this year (21) after 20 seasons, and she described the switch as a "no brainer" with every series of the show already available on the streaming platform.

Appearing at the Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday (18May), she said, "This is the next chapter. In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are."

"The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch."

The family - including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner - signed a multi-year agreement with Hulu in December (20) to "create global content," which will air exclusively on the platform in the U.S. and on Star across multiple territories around the world.

The huge announcement came just three months after the famous family revealed they were ending their long-running reality show, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest and first aired in 2006.

At the time, Kim said, "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

