 
 

Billy Porter Goes Public With HIV-Positive Diagnosis After Living With 'Shame' for 14 Years

Billy Porter Goes Public With HIV-Positive Diagnosis After Living With 'Shame' for 14 Years
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Pose' actor reveals he was diagnosed with HIV over a decade ago but he kept it secret until now because he was ashamed of living with the disease.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Pose" star Billy Porter has opened up about being diagnosed HIV-positive and living "with that shame in silence" for nearly 15 years.

The 51-year-old actor kept the diagnosis a secret because of the shame he felt but has opened up about his diagnosis in a bid to support others going through the same thing.

He said, "I have to start in 2007. In June of that year, I was diagnosed HIV-positive."

The "Cinderella" star admits it has been tough "living with that shame in silence" for the last 14 years.

He added, "Having lived through the plague, my question was always, 'Why was I spared? Why am I living?' Well, I'm living so that I can tell the story. There's a whole generation that was here, and I stand on their shoulders. I can be who I am in this space, at this time, because of the legacy that they left for me."

"So it's time to put my big boy pants on and talk. I was the generation that was supposed to know better, and it happened anyway. It was 2007, the worst year of my life."

  See also...

"I was on the precipice of obscurity for about a decade or so, but 2007 was the worst of it. By February, I had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. By March, I signed bankruptcy papers. And by June, I was diagnosed HIV-positive. The shame of that time compounded with the shame that had already (accumulated) in my life silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years."

And Billy insists he is "much more" than his diagnosis and, if anyone doesn't want to work with him in the future because of it, then he insists they are not "worthy" of him.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter magazine, he shared, "There's no more stigma - let's be done with that. It's time. I've been living it and being in the shame of it for long enough."

"And I'm sure this will follow me. I'm sure this is going to be the first thing everybody says, 'HIV-positive blah, blah, blah.' OK. Whatever. It's not the only thing I am."

"I'm so much more than that diagnosis. And if you don't want to work with me because of my status, you're not worthy of me."

You can share this post!

Jason Derulo and Girlfriend Are Proud Parents to Baby Boy

Princess Beatrice Pregnant With Her First Child
Related Posts
Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols

Billy Porter Gets Candid About Cousin's Death Threat Over Him Being Gay

Billy Porter Gets Candid About Cousin's Death Threat Over Him Being Gay

Billy Porter Enraged After Black Transgender Woman Was 'Brutally Beaten' by Black Men

Billy Porter Enraged After Black Transgender Woman Was 'Brutally Beaten' by Black Men

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots

Nicki Minaj Reflects on Being 'on the Run' by Posting 2003 Mugshots