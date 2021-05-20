 
 

Princess Beatrice Pregnant With Her First Child

The oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is adding mother to her resume as she is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britain's Princess Beatrice is pregnant.

The 32-year-old royal - who is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York - is expecting her first child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later this year (21).

A Buckingham Palace statement said, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child, who is set to arrive over the summer.

The princess and her property tycoon husband tied the knot in a private ceremony in July.

Edoardo already has a son named Christopher - also known as Wolfie - from a previous relationship with Dara Huang and he served as the best man at the couple's wedding.

The ceremony was held in private with only close family and friends in attendance because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The guests included the bride's royal grandparents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as well as the bride's father Prince Andrew.

Beatrice's pregnancy came only a few months after younger sister Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," the new parents later introduced their newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on social media.

