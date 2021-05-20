 
 

Jason Derulo and Girlfriend Are Proud Parents to Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for the 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker and his girlfriend Jenna Frumes as the couple welcome a bouncing baby boy, their first child together.

AceShowbiz - Singer Jason Derulo is a first-time father.

The "Talk Dirty" hitmaker and girlfriend Jena Frumes became parents for the first time to a baby boy on 8 May (21), Jena revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday (18May21).

"A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king," Jenna wrote alongside several pictures of the newborn with his face concealed. "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed. 05/08/2021. I love you forever @jasonderulo."

Jason, meanwhile, shared a video clip documenting Jena's pregnancy and the moment he and his girlfriend brought their new arrival home. He also revealed the tot's name in his caption.

"The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He's so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes," he captioned the video.

Derulo began dating Frumes shortly before the Covid-19 shutdown in March 2020 after meeting at a gym.

The couple moved in together last year when the lockdown was first announced. "It kind of solidifies things when you're spending that much time around somebody. You either love it or you hate it," he told Closer magazine.

"But it's been pretty great and a lot of fun, so I'm enjoying it. We were born on the same day, so we're so similar," he said before revealing his plan to introduce his girlfriend to his family." My mum hasn't met her yet - she's only met her over the phone so we'll be going to Miami soon for that to happen."

As he got broody, he couldn't be happier about the baby especially after discovering that it's a baby boy to carry on the family lineage. "I've done so much in my life... and I've been able to accomplish a lot, so at this point in my life I'm like, 'OK, now who do I share it with?' " he said to Drew Barrymore in a separate interview.

