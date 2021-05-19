6ix9ine Taunts Jake Paul Over Late Security Guard Following Challenge for Fight

Instagram Celebrity

The controversial rapper appears to not taking the challenge seriously as he taunts the YouTube personality about Paul's deceased security guard Shamir Bolivar or Shadow.

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) has responded to Jake Paul's challenge for a fight. The controversial rapper appeared to not taking the challenge seriously as he taunted the YouTube personality about Paul's deceased security guard Shamir Bolivar or Shadow.

It started after a fan asked Jake during a Q&A session, "Do you fight 6six9nine." To that, 6ix9ine said, "I want to because he deserves to get his a** beat and I want to do it for all the people he's disrespected but honestly would be too easy and a 30 second fight."

He went on saying, "He wouldn't show up in the ring on the day of the fight but yes I would love to knock him out."

In response to the challenge, the "GOOBA" rapper wrote in an Instagram comment, "I think he's on steroids like his security guard who passed away @jakepaul."

6ix9ine was referring to Shadow, who passed away last month. The Shadow Group owner was a premier security guard for several celebrities including both Jake Paul and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

When Shadow died, 6ix9ine's ex Sara Molina took to her Instagram account to pay a tribute to Shadow. Sharing a screenshot of their messages to each other in which she said to Shadow, "Thank you shadow , if I didn't run to you or feel like you were around , I thought I was going to die. he beat me everyday, forced me to have sex after and didn't let me leave the room. I never apologized for banging on your door but I saw it as my only chance I was acared for my life."

Shadow reacted, "I swear I Wish I could've done more. The Healing has already started for you & All that's left is to Live for you & your daughter. Now that this is Finally out Please feel free to tell the World that they can ask me as I can speak on it. I told Tashea a 100x's that Dubai did in in fact happen."

Writing over the picture, Sara shared, "This man saved me from a situation that I myself didn't think I was going make it out of alive and for that I am enternally grateful."