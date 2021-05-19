Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Instagram Celebrity

Wishing one day her 3-year-old daughter 'will take over Kylie Cosmetics,' the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star claims she is raising the tot 'to be smart and kind and driven.'

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has already set her daughter up for a bright future. When dubbing Stormi Webster as her "legacy," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed that she has made plans for her 3-year-old daughter to eventually run her cosmetics empire.

In the May special edition of tmrw magazine, the reality TV star explained that she hoped one day Stormi could take over her cosmetics company. "Stormi is my legacy. I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven," she opened up to the outlet. "Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day?" However, she made a point to add, "Only if she wants to."

Kylie also revealed in the interview that motherhood has changed her as a person. "Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me," she declared before elaborating on what it had taught her. "I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be."

The younger sister of Kendall Jenner, who shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott (II), went on to praise her mother Kris Jenner and her older sisters for being her role models when it comes to parenting. She told the magazine, "Growing up watching my older sisters and my mom was just incredible."

Elaborating further, Kylie said, "Seeing how my mom deals with the balance of motherhood and business, she's just the most accomplished woman I know." The beauty mogul continued to gush over her momager by saying, "My mom did a really good job of raising us, so I think I really want to pass that on to Stormi, to be strong and independent."

Elsewhere in the interview, the youngest daughter of Caitlyn Jenner also detailed her relationship with her siblings. "We are the best support group, we're all genuinely close and are there for each other at all times," she admitted. "We all know each other very deeply, it's very rare to be in a situation where you're in this with your entire family."