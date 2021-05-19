'The Voice' Recap: Meet the Top 5!

NBC TV

AceShowbiz - The Tuesday, May 18 episode of "The Voice" would introduce the Top 5 of season 20. That night, host Carson Daly would name one artist from each team who had the highest votes as they would advance to the finale next week. The rest would compete once again for Instant Save with one winner being chosen later.

The first singer to move forward was Victor Solomon from Team John Legend. He would be joined by Team Kelly Clarkson's Kenzi Wheeler, who advanced after singing George Jones' "He Stopped Loving Her Today".

Rachel Mac from Team Nick Jonas also had a reason to have a celebration that night as she was announced to be the finalists. Also moving on was Team Blake Shelton's Cam Anthony who impressed people with his stripped-down version of Boyz II Men's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday".

That meant, Pia Renee (Team John), Gihanna Zoe (Team Kelly), Corey Ward (Team Kelly), Jordan Matthew Young (Team Blake) and Dana Monique (Team Nick) were up for Instant Save as they were trying to get the last spot in the finale. The first one to perform was Pia, who sang Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted". John loved it, saying that she had "given us so much of (her) heart during this journey."

Later, Corey followed it up with a performance of Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris". Kelly praised him for "picking great songs" and wearing "your heart on your sleeve." As for Dana, she opted to sing Anita Baker's "Caught Up in the Rapture". Jonas said that she "showed up every performance," adding, "You absolutely have to stay in this competition, so I'm pleading with America."

Jordan then performed Uncle Kracker's "Drift Away". "This guy was born in the wrong decade. Still to this day he wishes it was 1995," Blake commented. As for Gihanna, she hit the stage to sing Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved".

It was time to announce the results. Jordan advanced to the finals!