Kaia Gerber Raves Over Benefit of Having 'Safe, Steady Relationship' With Boyfriend Jacob Elordi

When gushing over the 'Kissing Booth' actor, the daughter of Cindy Crawford admits that being able to be with someone she trusts has really opened her eyes to 'the possibilities of love.'

May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kaia Gerber has opened up more about her romantic relationship with Jacob Elordi. In a new interview, the daughter of Cindy Crawford has raved over the benefit of having a "safe, steady relationship" with her boyfriend.

Gracing the June/July cover of Vogue magazine, the 19-year-old beauty talked in her profile story about her relationship with "The Kissing Booth" actor. She told the outlet, "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love."

Kaia went on to note that having a healthy relationship with her beau made her understand how to be loved "without conditions." On the subject of love and lust, the model further shared her thought by stating, "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kaia explained that Jacob has been helping her to prepare her upcoming acting debut in season 10 of "American Horror Story". Gushing over her 23-year-old actor boyfriend, she said, "He's a great person for me to go to because he's gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don't have. So I'm like, 'Oh, I'm definitely going to be using you as a resource.' "

When promoting her featured piece, Kaia shared her cover shot on Instagram. Along with it, she wrote, "I can't help but get emotional over this one, my first solo american vogue cover. I feel like I'm holding little Kaia and telling her that she will have a voice one day, reminding her not to grow up too fast."

"The last four years have given me so much to be grateful for, but they have also taught me so many lessons - some harder to learn than others. there have been many moments were I felt like my body and face were being used to interpret who I am," she continued. "finally feeling free of that and continuing to learn as I grow."

Kaia and Jacob first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted dining out together at Nobu in Malibu in September 2020. Though the twosome showed no PDA at the time, a source spilled to E! News that "Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia."

The lovebirds has since made their relationship Instagram official. In November that same year, the couple showed off their coordinated Halloween costumes. The model was seen wearing Priscilla Presley, while the "Euphoria" actor dressed up as Elvis Presley.