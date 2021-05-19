 
 

Jill Duggar Throws Apparent Shade at Family on Her 30th Birthday

The TV star herself has taken to her Instagram account to share her gratitude on the special day, writing, 'So thankful for the amazing family time and fun birthday celebrations the past few days.'

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jill Duggar celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, May 17. Among those who wished her well on her special day were her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Jim and Michelle took to their family's account to share a message for Jill even though they're not on the best terms.

"Happy birthday [Jill]!! We love you so much!" so the pair wrote. Jill apparently caught wind of the shout-out and responded in what seemed to be a lackluster. Jill simply wrote, "Thanks!"

Upon seeing that, fans found it hilarious as one fan wrote. "Jill's 'thanks!' is extra hilarious to me. If only she'd added 'bless your hearts.' " Another person added, " 'Thank' is what is say when I have zero f***s left," another user commented. "This is honestly the best possible response and it made me laugh," another fan said.

Jill herself took to her Instagram account to share her gratitude on the special day. "So thankful for the amazing family time and fun birthday celebrations the past few days. I think I learned well from my little bro @siandlaurenduggar how to milk a birthday," she captioned a picture of her and her husband Derick Dillard. "Thanks babe, @derickdillard for all the fun and thoughtful celebrations...& everyone else for the well wishes and gifts! Happily ready for my 30's now!"

Prior to this, Jill opened up in a YouTube video about her rift with her family. "There's been some distancing there," so she said. "We're not on the best terms with some of my family. We've had some disagreements, but we're working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we're having to kind of just take some time and heal."

"We're doing what's best for our family right now and just working through, it I guess," she continued. "We are praying and trusting God that like the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything. So we definitely appreciate your prayers, and we don't want to go into detail."

