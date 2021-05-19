Noel Gallagher Never Corrects Fans Who Mistake Him for Brother Liam

WENN/Brengola-Diena Celebrity

The High Flying Birds.star reveals he often gets mistaken for his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher by fans but he never corrects them.

AceShowbiz - Noel Gallagher frequently gets mistaken for brother Liam by fans asking for pictures.

The former Oasis rocker has revealed he is often called Liam by selfie-seeking followers, but he never corrects them, despite being at loggerheads with the "Wonderwall" group's former frontman since their demise in 2009.

Appearing on Matt Morgan's "Funny How" podcast, Noel said, "I humour most people. I get f**king people going: 'Can I get a picture Liam?' I go 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, no problem, oh mad for it.' I don't stamp my feet and go: 'Stop calling me that.' "

Meanwhile, although the feuding brothers are no longer talking, the pair have been listed as executive producers on the upcoming feature-length documentary about their iconic Knebworth shows.

The chart-topping band played to 250,000 fans across two days in August 1996, and their record-breaking shows are now poised to be turned into a film, directed by Jake Scott and released later this year (21).

Speaking about the project, Jake said, "It's a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event. No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections."

The announcement of the Knebworth shows prompted four per cent of the population to apply for tickets and almost 25 years later, the gigs remain a milestone for rock 'n' roll in Britain.

The documentary is being produced by RSA Films.