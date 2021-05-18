Russell Crowe's Ex-Wife Danielle Spencer Treats Fans to Rare Pic of Teenage Sons

Instagram Celebrity

The former couple's 17-year-old Charles and 14-year-old Tennyson, who mostly stay out of the spotlight, are all smiles in a photograph shared by the Australian actress on her Instagram account.

AceShowbiz - Russell Crowe's ex-wife is giving her social media followers a sweet treat. Having been known for being private about her family life, Danielle Spencer made an exception recently by posting a rare photo of their teenage sons.

The 52-year-old Australian native unveiled the picture on Instagram while celebrating Mother's Day. The snap saw her standing between 17-year-old Charles and 14-year-old Tennyson as the boys could be seen smiling to the camera.

In the accompaniment of the post, Danielle wrote, "Here I was telling the boys to smile - and then I didn't. Ah well. Have had a lovely Mother's Day." She added, "Hope all the mums out there have been spoilt today. mothersday #love #myboys."

Danielle's post generated a buzz since she hardly showed her sons' looks on social media. One of her fans marveled, "Gorgeous xx oh my gosh Dani they are grown ups!!" Another individual raved, "My god! They are grown ups! In my head they are tiny still!" A third exclaimed, "Oh my gosh ! Where did you left the two boys I saw in the last pic ? These are two men !!! Happy mother's day."

Although she rarely shared new photos of her sons, Danielle sometimes posted throwback pictures of them. Back in February, she put out on Instagram an old image of her, her ex-husband and their young kids. "Family holiday #flashback ... We've been taking the kids to LA pretty much every year since they were little. Missing our friends and family in America. Hope we get to see everyone again soon. #america #holidays #family #travel," she captioned it.

Danielle and Russell first met in 1989 on the set of "The Crossing". They became friends over the years and finally tied the knot in 2003. However, in 2012, they announced that they decided to part ways. The former couple was officially divorced six years later.