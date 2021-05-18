Colleen Ballinger and Erik Stocklin 'Excited' to Announce 2nd Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

When sharing the happy news, the YouTube star and her actor husband reveal that they actually 'never wanted to be pregnant again' after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

AceShowbiz - Colleen Ballinger and Erik Stocklin will welcome new addition to their family. On Monday, May 17, the YouTube star and the "Stalker" actor announced that they are expecting their second child together and they are so "excited" about the pregnancy.

The married couple made public the exciting news in a lengthy YouTube video. "I'm pregnant, it's his kid," she first quipped while sitting next to her husband. "We're so excited. We really were just trying and hoping for this... This is very exciting."

"If you do know me, that is a very shocking thing to hear me say, because if you've watched me at all in the last three years, you know that all I ever say is, 'I'm never getting pregnant again,' " the expectant mom added. "And that was the plan, until I got pregnant. I got pregnant at the beginning of this year, and unfortunately I had a miscarriage. It was one of the most awful things I've ever been through, if not the most awful thing I've ever been through."

"Even though we were not trying to get pregnant, and even though I knew I never wanted to be pregnant again, experiencing being pregnant and having to change my mindset to like, 'Okay, I'm pregnant. I'm gonna do this. I have to do this, I get to do this,' made me so excited to be pregnant, and so excited to meet that baby," she further shared. "Losing that was devastating."

Colleen, best known for her persona as Miranda Sings, admitted that she and her spouse "knew that [having another child] was something that [they] wanted in [their] lives." She further stressed, "We knew that we immediately wanted to start trying to have another baby."

"I feel so grateful that it only took a couple of months for me to get a positive test because I know that there are people out there that try for years and years and years and continue to see that negative test," the Internet personality went on. "This experience of loss and trying to get pregnant and getting pregnant so quickly has opened my eyes to the reality that so many women face all the time."

Colleen, who already shares 2-year-old son Flynn Timothy with Erik, also noted that she is currently just eight weeks along. She is due in December and her unborn baby is "healthy and growing perfectly."