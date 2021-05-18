'Persuasion' Adds Cosmo Jarvis, Suki Waterhouse and Richard E. Grant to Its Cast

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Movie

The 'Lady Macbeth' actor, the 'Misbehaviour' actress and the 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor are joining Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding in the Netflix adaptation of the Jane Austen novel.

AceShowbiz - Cosmo Jarvis, Suki Waterhouse, and Richard E. Grant have joined Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding in Netflix's upcoming Jane Austen adaptation "Persuasion".

Jarvis has been cast as Captain Frederick Wentworth, the love interest for Johnson's Anne Elliot, while Golding will play the heroine's cousin. Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Harvey Bailey Smith aka Doc Brown, Izuka Hoyle, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Nia Towle have also been added to the cast ensemble.

Described as a modern and witty approach to the beloved story, this movie will revolve around an unconforming woman named Anne Elliot, who is living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy. Unmarried at 27, she encounters a second chance at love when a dashing man she once sent away comes back into her life.

"Persuasion" will be Carrie Cracknell's feature directorial debut. Carrie was known for directing Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in 2019's "Sea Wall / A Life" on Broadway.

Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow worked together to co-adapt the screenplay, while Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie are serving as producers. Elizabeth Cantillon, Michael Constable and David Fliegel took the role of executive producers. Filming is expected to be kicked off sometime in May.

It's not the only adaptation of the book currently in production - "Succession" star Sarah Snook will play Anne Elliot in director Mahalia Belo's new film, written by Jessica Swale.

Previous versions of the tale have included one from 1995, which starred Amanda Root, Susan Fleetwood, Ciaran Hinds, and Corin Redgrave, and another from 2007, which featured Sally Hawkins and Anthony Head.