Jodie Turner-Smith Believes Meghan Markle Had A Chance to Help 'Modernize' Royal Family

May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jodie Turner-Smith has something to say about Meghan Markle's decision to step down as member of the royal family. To be soon be seen as Anne Boleyn in the U.K'.s upcoming Channel 5 series, the "Without Remorse" actress shared her belief that the Duchess of Sussex had a chance to help modernize the monarchy.

During an interview with The Telegraph published on Saturday, May 15, the 34-year-old said, "I think that Meghan could have been that." Elaborating further, she stated, "It was a terrible missed opportunity, the way in which it was not allowed to be something that really modernizes that institution, and to change it to something for the better. I think that's why there's dysfunction there."

Insisting that she is not a monarchist, the "Queen & Slim" actress went on to say, "I think it's interesting that the institution is not changing with the time, or quickly enough." She added, "We have to look at things in a modern context. And only then we will recognize that certain things are archaic, and don't really serve us as a community and are limiting us."

The wife of actor Joshua Jackson continued explaining, "I think we should keep those things in stories and move on to something else in reality. I think it's interesting that the institution is not changing with the time, or quickly enough." She further reminded, "We have to look at things in a modern context."

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, announced their decision to withdraw from their royal duties in early 2020. The married couple has since spoken out to Oprah Winfrey about the decision. In the tell-all interview, airing in March, they discussed the lack of support from the monarchy during her time as a senior official.

During the interview, Meghan shared how the Palace refused to give her the help that she desperately needed. She told Oprah, "I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that 'I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere.' And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."

In the wake of the interview, Queen Elizabeth II said in the a statement that the whole family was "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan." She continued, "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."