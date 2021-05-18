Zack Snyder Says WB Passed on His Third '300' Movie Centering on Gay Romance

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

The 'Army of the Dead' director reveals he developed an idea for the follow-up to the 2007 movie and its sequel '300: Rise of an Empire' during the COVID pandemic, but the studio is not 'huge fans' of it.

AceShowbiz - "300" is one of Zack Snyder's early movies that earned him critical acclaims and sealed his place in the industry as well as marked the start of his partnership with Warner Bros. that has lasted for 15 years. Thus, it's no doubt that the movie left good memories for both the filmmaker and the studio, which was apparently keen on giving it a threequel treatment.

In an interview with The Playlist, Snyder revealed that he had come up with an idea for the third movie that would be centering on a gay romance and taking the franchise into a different direction. But according to the "Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole" director, fans will never see it, unless WB changes their mind about it because they have passed on it.

"I just couldn't really get my teeth into it. Over the pandemic, I had a deal with Warner Brothers and I wrote what was essentially going to be the final chapter in '300'," Snyder told the site. "But when I sat down to write it I actually wrote a different movie. I was writing this thing about Alexander the Great, and it just turned into a movie about the relationship between Hephaestion and Alexander. It turned out to be a love story."

Acknowledging that "it really didn't fit in as the third movie" for his gritty war drama film series, the 55-year-old claimed, "But there was that concept, and it came out really great. It's called 'Blood and Ashes', and it's a beautiful love story, really, with warfare." He went on noting, "I would love to do it, [WB] said no... you know, they're not huge fans of mine. It is what it is."

WB has not responded to Snyder's revelation of his rejected pitch for a third "300" movie. Despite not giving it a go, the studio still has a lot of trust on him as it recently allowed the filmmaker to complete his cut of "Justice League", which was released as a four-hour movie under the title "Zack Snyder's Justice League" last March via HBO Max.

He also serves as executive producer for James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" and an upcoming DC movie centering on "The Flash" that will be directed by Andy Muschietti.