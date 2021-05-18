 
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for Supporting Skin-Whitening Cream Brand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation announced their partnership with PnG last week, stating on their website that the 'multi-year global partnership' is set to 'focus on gender equality.'

AceShowbiz - Another day, another backlash. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were reportedly under fire over their partnership with a skin whitening cream. Some people found the decision surprising as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were known for advocating for anti-racism.

A former executive for Procter & Gamble (P&G) slammed the pair for the deal in an interview with The Mirror. "Meghan has talked a lot about the issue of race and racism, so this does stick out like a sore thumb," Alex Malouf, a former Procter & Gamble executive, said.

P&G has been criticized for years for selling whitening creams with "toxic beliefs." According to reports, the Olay brand currently sells the "White Radiance" moisturizer in India, Singapore and Malaysia.

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation announced their partnership with P&G on Tuesday, May 11. It was stated on their website that the "multi-year global partnership" is set to "focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport."

"Building on Archewell Foundation's work with organizations such as Girls Inc. and National Women's Law Center, the partnership will elevate the voices of adolescent girls to ensure their point of view and lived experience is heard at the tables where decisions are made," the statement continued. "Expanding on P&G's collaboration with Promundo, together we will underscore the importance of engaging men and boys in the drive for gender equity throughout society and encourage shared caregiving at home so everyone in the family can thrive."

This news arrives after it was said that Palace aides were left fuming following Harry's recent remarks about his dad Prince Charles and his late grandfather Prince Philip. During his appearance on "Armchair Expert" podcast, Harry accused his dad of making him through a "cycle" of "pain and suffering." He also said that Charles' parenting skills reflected his own upbringing by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

In response to that, one aide spilled,"People are appalled that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave. To drag his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful." The senior aides allegedly wanted both Meghan and Harry to give up their royal titles over the offensive remarks.

