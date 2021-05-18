 
 

Shay Mitchell Encourages Women to Celebrate Their Bodies Post-Giving Birth

Shay Mitchell Encourages Women to Celebrate Their Bodies Post-Giving Birth
Women's Health Magazine
Celebrity

Less than two years after welcoming daughter Atlas, the former 'Pretty Little Liars' actress shares her belief that mothers should be allowed to be unhappy with their post-baby figures.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shay Mitchell wants to help women celebrate their bodies after giving birth.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star welcomed daughter Atlas 19 months ago and admits she didn't feel like herself after having her baby, because of the way her body looked.

And although she believes women should be allowed to be unhappy with their post-baby figures, she also wants to encourage more people to celebrate their bodies at "whatever point we feel our best again."

Speaking to Women's Health magazine, she said, "Right after I had Atlas, if I ever made a comment about how I didn't feel like myself, people were like, 'Well, you just had a baby'. Yeah, I know I just had a baby. I'm very grateful for my body, and that it gave life, but I'm still allowed to express that I don't feel like myself."

  See also...

"I was strong before I had Atlas, and I wanted to feel that way after. We celebrate our bodies before we're pregnant; we celebrate our bodies with bumps. We should also celebrate our bodies at whatever point we feel our best again."

Shay has been practising dead-lifting since welcoming her daughter, and is now able to lift an impressive 50 pounds (23 kilograms). She added, "Getting up to 50 pounds was a boss move. I was really proud of myself."

Elsewhere in the interview, Shay addressed the new wave of Asian American racism. Claiming it was nothing new for her and her parents, the 34-year-old said, "It's something my mom has dealt with her whole life. When she and my dad were dating in the 1980s in Toronto, their relationship was looked down upon."

"On the bus with my dad, she would get the worst looks. They would tell me about going into a restaurant and people not serving them. I also saw it in real life. My mom would get derogatory remarks like, 'Are you the cleaning lady? Are you the nanny?' " she recalled. "In school I was bullied - I'd get questions like, 'Are you going to go clean the bathrooms?' "

You can share this post!

Kerry Washington Mourns Death of Beloved Dog: She Was a Witness to My Life

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel
Related Posts
Shay Mitchell Hopes for Second Child Despite Painful Labor Experience

Shay Mitchell Hopes for Second Child Despite Painful Labor Experience

Shay Mitchell Discloses How Coronavirus Pandemic Put Her Romance With Boyfriend to the Test

Shay Mitchell Discloses How Coronavirus Pandemic Put Her Romance With Boyfriend to the Test

Shay Mitchell Gets Candid About How She Feels Over 'Pretty Little Liars' Virtual Reunion

Shay Mitchell Gets Candid About How She Feels Over 'Pretty Little Liars' Virtual Reunion

Shay Mitchell Spells Out the Importance of Good Friends for First Time Mothers

Shay Mitchell Spells Out the Importance of Good Friends for First Time Mothers

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ben Affleck Deemed as the Love of Jennifer Lopez's Life by Ex-Publicist Amid Possible Reconciliation

Ben Affleck Deemed as the Love of Jennifer Lopez's Life by Ex-Publicist Amid Possible Reconciliation

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech